Man convicted of murder faces drug charges in St. Bernard Parish

On Tuesday at 10:43 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial building in the 140 block of Harbor Circle in New Orleans East.more>>
On Tuesday at 10:43 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial building in the 140 block of Harbor Circle in New Orleans East.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man injured.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man injured.more>>
A Violet man who was on parole for a 2006 first degree murder conviction out of Houston, TX was arrested Wednesday with a large amount of marijuana and crack cocaine, along with nearly $6,000 in cash, according to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.more>>
A Violet man who was on parole for a 2006 first degree murder conviction out of Houston, TX was arrested Wednesday with a large amount of marijuana and crack cocaine, along with nearly $6,000 in cash, according to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.more>>
The 34th annual festival will take place at the Fairgrounds over the course of two weekends starting April 27.more>>
The 34th annual festival will take place at the Fairgrounds over the course of two weekends starting April 27.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man missing from Baton Rouge. Eddie Lee, 52, stands 5'11" and weighs around 165 lbs.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man missing from Baton Rouge. Eddie Lee, 52, stands 5'11" and weighs around 165 lbs.more>>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.more>>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer,...more>>
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.more>>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.more>>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.more>>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.more>>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.more>>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.more>>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.more>>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.more>>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.more>>
A third grade teacher in Harrison County has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his former students beginning when she was 12-years-old.more>>
A third grade teacher in Harrison County has been charged with more than 30 counts of child molestation. He's accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his former students beginning when she was 12-years-old.more>>
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.more>>
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.more>>
Chomp! A North Shore family gets help with their gender reveal from a little Louisiana culture. Actually, it’s a big alligator.more>>
Chomp! A North Shore family gets help with their gender reveal from a little Louisiana culture. Actually, it’s a big alligator.more>>