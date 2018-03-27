Man convicted of murder faces drug charges in St. Bernard Parish

A Violet man who was on parole for a 2006 first degree murder conviction out of Houston, TX was arrested Wednesday with a large amount of marijuana and crack cocaine, along with nearly $6,000 in cash, according to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.

Brene Major, 29, of the 2800 block of Guerra Dr., was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents with the Special Investigations Division were conducting patrols along Guerra Dr. in response to tips they received from anonymous sources about some suspected illegal activity in the neighborhood, officers said.

While patrolling the area, agents saw Major outside of his residence and they noticed a strong aroma of marijuana emitting from the vehicle in which he was sitting. Agents also observed a strong aroma of marijuana emitting from Major’s residence, and a search warrant was obtained.

Agents said they recovered 90 grams of marijuana with a street value of $1,800, separated into multiple small packages, and approximately 52 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $2,600. Agents also recovered small packaging bags, and $5,929 in cash which was separated into several rolls banded together by rubber bands.

Major was taken to St. Bernard Parish Prison where he is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

A criminal history check was conducted on Major which revealed he was on parole for the 2006 first degree murder of a 21-year-old male in Houston. Major, who was 18 at the time, confessed to shooting and killing the man, and claimed it was self defense. He was convicted, by plea, on Dec. 14, 2006, and sentenced to serve 17 years.

Major was released on parole on Oct. 1, 2016, after serving more than nine years. His parole supervision was subsequently transferred to the State Of Louisiana through the Interstate Compact for Offender Tracking and he has been supervised in St. Bernard Parish since returning to Louisiana in October of 2016.

