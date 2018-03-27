NOPD: Man injured in Algiers shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man injured. Officers were called to the scene in the 3400 block of Preston Place, Tuesday around 3:25 p.m.

According to police, responding officer arrived on scene to find the victim shot multiple times.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

