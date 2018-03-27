Two injured in New Orleans East fire

On Tuesday at 10:43 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial building in the 140 block of Harbor Circle in New Orleans East.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man injured.more>>
A Violet man who was on parole for a 2006 first degree murder conviction out of Houston, TX was arrested Wednesday with a large amount of marijuana and crack cocaine, along with nearly $6,000 in cash, according to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.more>>
The 34th annual festival will take place at the Fairgrounds over the course of two weekends starting April 27.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for a man missing from Baton Rouge. Eddie Lee, 52, stands 5'11" and weighs around 165 lbs.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.more>>
On Tuesday morning during a scheduled news conference, head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said the four players will remain on the team but are suspended indefinitely.more>>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.more>>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.more>>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.more>>
Lunch it was one of the best times of the day for 10 year old Aubry Houlditch. The joy he had for juice boxes and chicken nuggets was shared freely with others. For Aubry's mother, Dondra Houlditch, this daily ritual was a mystery.more>>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.more>>
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.more>>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.more>>
