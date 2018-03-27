Two injured in New Orleans East fire

On Tuesday at 10:43 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial building in the 140 block of Harbor Circle in New Orleans East.

The first of nine NOFD companies carrying twenty-six Fire Operations personnel arrived on the scene of 148 Harbor Circle at 10:51 a.m.

A vehicle inside an auto body shop had caught fire and extended to the building and its contents.

Although firefighters were told that everyone had escaped the building, primary and secondary searches of the structure were conducted for assurances.

Two employees of the vehicle repair shop were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to an area hospital for further observation.

There were no other injuries reported. This incident was placed under control at 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.