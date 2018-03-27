Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation warns about harmful algae bloom

The increasing clouds and wind signal the change coming in the forecast. Moisture levels are elevated with a southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico staying strong with the gradient between low pressure to our north and the high pressure that's been controlling our weather.more>>
Jazz Fest diehards can finally plan their schedules, ahead of next month's giant music, food and arts celebration.more>>
The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation is advising the public to stay away from a harmful algae bloom. That goes for your pets too. The Foundation is keeping a close eye on the bloom that we're told can cause serious health problems for both humans and animals.more>>
Between Landrieu’s new book which is getting national attention and his legacy of removing Confederate statues on top of this major award, many believe he’s gearing up for a Presidential bid.more>>
On Tuesday at 10:43 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial building in the 140 block of Harbor Circle in New Orleans East.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.more>>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.more>>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.more>>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.more>>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.more>>
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop. Watch live here.more>>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.more>>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.more>>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.more>>
