Mitch Landrieu not ruling out Presidential bid but says he's not gearing up for one

Just before Mayor Mitch Landrieu spoke to hundreds of Edna Karr students about his new book, he was named the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award winner.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m really undeserving, to be honest with you. I’m overwhelmed and grateful for it,” says Landrieu.

It’s an award shared by Presidents and Nobel Prize winners. Larry Sabato, Ph.D., a nationally recognized political scientist says it’s a bipartisan award given to both Democrats and Republicans.

“The reason why it’s significant is that it tends to get a lot of national publicity and the political community pays attention to it. Mayor Mitch Landrieu is at the early point in a potential candidacy and this might open a few doors or cause people to take notice,” says Sabato.

Between Landrieu’s new book which is getting national attention and his legacy of removing Confederate statues on top of this major award, many believe he’s gearing up for a Presidential bid.

Landrieu says he’s not gearing up for one, but he isn’t ruling it out either.

“I’m flattered that people think I could do that but that’s not something I’m planning to do. In politics you never say never that would be foolish and people wouldn’t believe you anyway but that’s not something I’m planning or intending for,” says Landrieu.

“We’re going to hear a lot of candidates say they don’t intend to seek the Presidency but everyone wants to get drafted in that number,” says FOX 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman.

Sherman says President Donald Trump has opened up an nontraditional path to the Presidency.

“In this election cycle we are going to see a lot of folks who are not Governors or Senators trying to get their nomination for Presidency from a party,” says Sherman.

For now, the list of potential democratic Presidential candidates is long and expected to grow.

“We keep a list at the Center for Politics and it’s currently at 32 and yes, it includes Mayor Landrieu but 32 is a lot, and I bet 10 more are added after the mid-term election,” says Sabato.

In May, Landrieu will no longer be the Mayor of New Orleans and political analysts say it will be interesting to see what his future will hold.

“This is a very political family that goes way back, and they seem to have a hard time saying no when political ambitions are possible,” says Sabato.

