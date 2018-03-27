Child rapist sentenced to 40 years in prison - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Child rapist sentenced to 40 years in prison

Written by: Christie Walton, Producer
A Slidell man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. 

District Attorney Warren Montgomery says Jose David Raibstein, 61, pleaded guilty to forcible rape. 

Prosecutors say the victim was visiting Raibstein's home in May of 2013 where he raped her during the night. 

Raibstein fled the country to his native Honduras before St. Tammany authorities could take him into custody. 

He was arrested two years later on a warrant in Texas. 

