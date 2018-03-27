BRPD administrative hearing set for officers who fatally shot Alton Sterling

Emotions ran high in Baton Rouge, Tuesday, as the Attorney General cleared two officers involved in the shooting of Alton Sterling, nearly two years ago.

The shooting prompted massive protests, which led to the fatal shooting of three Baton Rouge police officers, but the investigation isn't over yet.

Baton Rouge police were ready for protests Tuesday, and though none materialized, Sterling's family is calling for new action, at the ballot box.

First it was the U.S. Justice Department clearing officers Blane Salomoni, and Howie Lake in the July 2015 fatal shooting of Sterling, and now, the Louisiana Attorney General, is following suit.

"The Louisiana Department of Justice cannot proceed with a prosecution of Lake or Salomoni," said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

In announcing his decision, the AG said he relied on the opinion of two use of force experts, who found problems, but said each officer acted in a reasonable manner, and that's something that ignited anger in the Sterling family attorney.

"We were very disappointed that they relied on the two federal experts, and didn't seek other opinions," said family attorney L. Chris Stewart.

Sterling's family says they weren't surprised by the ruling.

"They took a human away, a father away, they killed him in cold blood," said Quinyetta McMillon, the mother to one of Sterling's children.

"Based on state laws, we certainly had enough for aggravated assault, and at least negligent homicide," said family attorney Edmond Jordan.

Though the officers have been cleared of criminal charges, they may still be sanctioned by the Baton Rouge Police Department, which will now open an administrative investigation.

"When I make a decision, there will be part of the community who think I got it wrong, and others who think I made the right decision," said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul.

And that decision could come soon.

Chief Paul has indicated he may make his decision by the end of the week. The Sterling family is also suing the officers involved in the shooting, as well as the Baton Rouge Police Department.

