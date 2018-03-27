Louisiana's medical marijuana permit competition entering final round

Louisiana-Lafayette beat No. 19 LSU, 3-1, Tuesday night in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic to sweep the perennial college baseball power in a regular season series for the first time since 2002. The Cajuns (11-13) defeated the Tigers (16-10), 4-3, in 10 innings at the "Tigue" in Lafayette on March 7. In the '02 season, ULL defeated the Tigers, 2-1, in Baton Rouge and, 7-0, in Lafayette. UL left-hander Hogan Harris, who was starting for the first time since the open...more>>
The interest in Louisiana's medical marijuana is growing, but companies vying for the right to sell it need to wait a little bit longer before they get the go ahead from the state.more>>
Police in Illinois are searching for a missing woman whose cell phone was last pinged in the New Orleans area.more>>
The attorney representing Baton Rouge Police officer, Blane Salamoni, says he expects his client will be fired by BRPD by the end of the week.more>>
Emotions ran high in Baton Rouge, Tuesday, as the Attorney General cleared two officers involved in the shooting of Alton Sterling, nearly two years ago.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.more>>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.more>>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.more>>
The Buckeye Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that the bones found in a Buckeye farm field are those of a 10-year-old boy who vanished nearly two years ago.more>>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police and Florence city officials released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer.more>>
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.more>>
The man who confessed to the murders of Summer Baldwin and Joanna Rogers has been executed in Huntsville but the families of the victims "can't call this closure."more>>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.more>>
