Police: Phone of missing Illinois woman pinged in New Orleans

Police in Illinois are searching for a missing woman whose cell phone was last pinged in the New Orleans area. The Minooka (IL) Police Department says that Tina Saunders was last seen at her step-daughter's home on Mar. 21 after the department made contact with her.

Her father reported her missing the next day after he told police that "she was acting strange and making strange comments" while she visited him on Mar. 20. On Mar 21, she was arrested for trespassing at her ex-husbands house. Also that day, $300 was withdrawn from her account.

Her phone was pinged in the New Orleans area on Mar. 23. Police add that since then, there has been no activity on her social media accounts, her cell phone, her I-pass or with her finances. Minooka police called multiple hotels, motels and casinos in the area where her phone was turned on, but have been unsuccessful in gathering any leads. Tina's family told police that she has been diagnosed with a mental condition.

If you have any information that could help locate Tina Saunders, you are asked to call the Minooka Police Department at 815-467-2298.

