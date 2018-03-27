UL beats LSU 3-1, win Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

On a night when Anthony Davis poured in a team high 36 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and added 6 blocks. There was one player better than him Tuesday night. That one player was Portland's Damien Lillard, who scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, as the Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans 107-103.more>>
Southeastern Louisiana scored a pair of runs in the first inning Tuesday and never looked back, running away with a 9-3 victory over Tulane.more>>
Louisiana-Lafayette beat No. 19 LSU, 3-1, Tuesday night in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic to sweep the perennial college baseball power in a regular season series for the first time since 2002. The Cajuns (11-13) defeated the Tigers (16-10), 4-3, in 10 innings at the "Tigue" in Lafayette on March 7. In the '02 season, ULL defeated the Tigers, 2-1, in Baton Rouge and, 7-0, in Lafayette. UL left-hander Hogan Harris, who was starting for the first time since the open...more>>
For the first time in 25 years, Rummel has a new athletic director but it is a familiar name in football coach Jay Roth, who will replace longstanding AD Phil Greco.more>>
