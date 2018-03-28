Southeastern turns back Tulane at home - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
HAMMOND, LA (WVUE) -

Southeastern Louisiana scored a pair of runs in the first inning Tuesday and never looked back, running away with a 9-3 victory over Tulane. The win is the sixth straight for Southeastern (19-9) in the series with Tulane (11-15).

Cody Grosse led off the bottom of the first with a triple off the wall in right-center field. He trotted home to score when Tulane’s relay throw to third base hit him in the back and rolled away.

Southeastern extended its lead in the fourth. A deep fly ball off the bat of Brennan Breaud allowed Daniel Wasinger to tag and advance to third.

Making just the second start of his career, freshman Trey Harrington blasted a three-run home run to left field. It was the first of his career and staked starting pitcher Mason Knopp to a 5-1 lead.

Southeastern scored three runs in the eighth without a base hit, extending its lead to 9-2. Knopp (2-1) earned the win, allowing two runs – one earned – in six innings of work. He scattered five hits and one walk, striking out four batters.

Trent Johnson (1-2) suffered the loss for Tulane, allowing two runs in two innings. He surrendered four hits and one walk.

Southeastern will be back on the diamond Thursday with a Southland Conference series at McNeese in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Tulane will begin a three-game series at South Florida, also on Thursday.

    On a night when Anthony Davis poured in a team high 36 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and added 6 blocks. There was one player better than him Tuesday night. That one player was Portland's Damien Lillard, who  scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, as the Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans 107-103. 

    Southeastern Louisiana scored a pair of runs in the first inning Tuesday and never looked back, running away with a 9-3 victory over Tulane. 

    Louisiana-Lafayette beat No. 19 LSU, 3-1, Tuesday night in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic to sweep the perennial college baseball power in a regular season series for the first time since 2002. The Cajuns (11-13) defeated the Tigers (16-10), 4-3, in 10 innings at the "Tigue" in Lafayette on March 7. In the '02 season, ULL defeated the Tigers, 2-1, in Baton Rouge and, 7-0, in Lafayette. UL left-hander Hogan Harris, who was starting for the first time since the open...

