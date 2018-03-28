Southeastern turns back Tulane at home

Southeastern Louisiana scored a pair of runs in the first inning Tuesday and never looked back, running away with a 9-3 victory over Tulane. The win is the sixth straight for Southeastern (19-9) in the series with Tulane (11-15).

Cody Grosse led off the bottom of the first with a triple off the wall in right-center field. He trotted home to score when Tulane’s relay throw to third base hit him in the back and rolled away.

Southeastern extended its lead in the fourth. A deep fly ball off the bat of Brennan Breaud allowed Daniel Wasinger to tag and advance to third.

Making just the second start of his career, freshman Trey Harrington blasted a three-run home run to left field. It was the first of his career and staked starting pitcher Mason Knopp to a 5-1 lead.

Southeastern scored three runs in the eighth without a base hit, extending its lead to 9-2. Knopp (2-1) earned the win, allowing two runs – one earned – in six innings of work. He scattered five hits and one walk, striking out four batters.

Trent Johnson (1-2) suffered the loss for Tulane, allowing two runs in two innings. He surrendered four hits and one walk.

Southeastern will be back on the diamond Thursday with a Southland Conference series at McNeese in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Tulane will begin a three-game series at South Florida, also on Thursday.

