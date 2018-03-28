Pelicans unable to overcome Damian Lillard, Blazers in home loss

On a night when Anthony Davis poured in a team high 36 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and added 6 blocks. There was one player better than him Tuesday night. That one player was Portland's Damian Lillard, who scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, as the Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans 107-103.

Lillard hit his first six shots of the fourth quarter, including two 3-pointers, to push Portland into its first lead since early in the first quarter. He made two free

Twenty-Two of Davis' points came after he rolled his right ankle and briefly came out of the game with 5:15 left in the third quarter. Jrue Holiday had 21 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for New Orleans.

Davis and Holiday nearly helped the Pelicans avoid a second straight loss. After Holiday's block on Pat Connaughton with 20 seconds left, New Orleans wound up with two shots to tie or lead, but both of E'Twaun Moore's 3-point attempts rimmed out.

Former New Orleans Hornet Al Farouq Aminu had 10 points and 10 rebounds, including a crucial putback of Lillard's miss with 28 seconds left to make it 105-101.

The Pelicans hit the road for a Friday night tussle with Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

