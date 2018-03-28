NOPD searching for missing 16-year-old - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD searching for missing 16-year-old

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Jenea Butler. Source: NOPD Jenea Butler. Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. 

Jenea Butler left her home in the 2100 block of Willow Street last Friday after an argument with her father.

Butler has not been seen or heard from since this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Butler is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

