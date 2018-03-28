Lynn Krieger Easter Treat recipes

Neapolitan Rice Krispy Treats

Though you’re making each layer one at a time, this still comes together very quickly! So quickly, in fact, that you’ll want to be sure you have all of your ingredients in front of you before you add the marshmallows to the melted butter.

Start by lining a 11”x7” or 8”x8” pan with foil, enough to have extra foil hanging off the sides, along with a square of parchment paper.

For the Vanilla layer:

1 T butter

1 ½ cups marshmallows

1 c marshmallow fluff

½ t vanilla

2 ½ cups puffed rice cereal

Pinch of salt

Melt butter in a 2 quart Dutch oven. Add marshmallows and stir until melted. Stir in fluff, vanilla, and salt until smooth. Fold in cereal. Pour into lined pan and press flat using the parchment paper to prevent sticking.

For the Chocolate layer:

3 T butter

1 ½ cups marshmallows

1 c marshmallow fluff

1/3 cup cocoa powder

2 ½ cups puffed rice cereal

Pinch of salt

1 T brewed coffee (optional)

Rinse vanilla mix from Dutch oven. Melt butter, add marshmallows and stir until melted. Stir in fluff, cocoa, coffee (if using) and salt until smooth. Fold in cereal. Pour into lined pan and press flat using the parchment paper to prevent sticking.

For the Strawberry layer:

3 T butter

1 ½ cups marshmallows

1 c marshmallow fluff

2 T strawberry jam

4-5 drops red food coloring

2 ½ cups puffed rice cereal

Pinch of salt

Rinse chocolate mix from dutch oven. Melt butter, add marshmallows and stir until melted. Stir in fluff, jam, and salt until smooth. Fold in cereal. Pour into lined pan and press flat using the parchment paper to prevent sticking.

Allow to set for an hour before cutting.

Carrot Cake ‘Eggs’ with Cream Cheese Shell

1 cup (approx. 24) vanilla wafers

1 cup (approx. 24) graham crackers

1 cup walnuts

4 T butter

1 ½ cups (or 3 small) carrots, finely shredded

1/3 cup golden raisins, roughly chopped

1 T brown sugar

3/4 t cinnamon

1/8 t allspice

pinch salt

4 oz (1/2 brick) cream cheese

For the Shell:

1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips

1 T canola oil

Optional Garnishes: additional graham cracker crumbs or walnut pieces, toasted coconut, shaved chocolate

Directions:

Line a cookie sheet with parchment or wax paper.

In a frying pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. In a medium bowl, mix carrot, raisins, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Add to butter, stirring to coat (set bowl aside for later). Continue to cook on medium-heat, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Pulse vanilla wafers, graham crackers, and walnuts in a food processor or crush by hand in the bowl the carrots were tossed in until the texture is half coarse sand, half pea-sized pieces.

In the same bowl, use your hands to combine the cracker mixture, the cooled carrots, and cream cheese thoroughly. Using a tablespoon measure, scoop a generous tablespoon of mixture. Quickly roll into a smooth ball, and place on parchment. Repeat until all mix is rolled.

Chill in the freezer for 10 minutes. While balls are in the freezer, melt the white chocolate in the microwave 10 seconds at a time, stirring well in between, until chocolate is completely melted. Wisk in the canola oil.

Remove balls from freezer. One at a time, place a ball on the tines of a fork. Holding the fork over the bowl of chocolate, spoon the chocolate over the ball. Allow excess to drip off, tapping the fork on the side of the bowl to remove excess. Return to the parchment by using the spoon to help slide the ball off. If using, sprinkle garnishes while chocolate is still soft. Repeat.

Refrigerate for an additional hour or up to a week in an airtight container.

