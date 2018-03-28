JPSO searching for man at center of car dealership theft scheme

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man involved in a car dealership theft scheme.

According to JPSO Public Information Officer Glen Boyd, deputies are searching for Andre Coleman in connection to multiple cars stolen from car dealerships in the parish.

Coleman's last known address was 3917 Hamburg Street, New Orleans.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Coleman is asked to contact the JPSO Auto Theft Unit at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

