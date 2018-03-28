One arrested, one sought in Morgan City shooting, kidnapping case

One person has been arrested, and another is being sought in connection to a shooting and kidnapping case in Morgan City.

On Tuesday, investigators were investigating an early morning kidnapping case when they were alerted to a shooting on Laurel Street.

During the shooting investigation, they were given the description of Trajuan M. Pitts, who had fled the scene. They found him near Franklin Street when a brief foot chase ensued. With the assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Department, they were able to apprehend Pitts a short time later.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that Pitts was approached by another male subject who began to shooting a gun.

Pitts was not struck by gunfire, but reports of a residence in the area was.

The investigation revealed that Pitts and Davonte Williams encountered the victim of the kidnapping when they committed a battery on them and placed them in a trunk of a vehicle, according to the news release.

The individual was transported to the Franklin area where they escaped capture and fled.

The victim was later discovered by the Franklin Police Department and transported to Franklin Foundation for medical treatment.

The investigation continued and evidence was uncovered linking Pitts and Williams to the kidnapping portion of the investigation.

Warrants were prepared for their arrest. Pitts was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated.



The investigation into both of these incidents is still under ongoing.

Two area schools were placed on a lock down status as a precautionary measure to assure the safety of children and staff.

The Morgan City Police Department is asking anyone with information related to either of these incidents to please contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division @ (985)380-4605. Davonte Williams is currently wanted on Second Degree Kidnapping charges. Anyone knowing the whereabouts to Williams is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department.

