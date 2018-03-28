Chef John Folse: Gumbo z'herbes

New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for a Seventh Ward murder.more>>
New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for a Seventh Ward murder.more>>
Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Ian Rapaport of NFL Network says it's a one-year deal. Saints tried to bring TE Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans; instead bring back Benjamin Watson, one of the league’s most respected players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018 Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Wa...more>>
Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Ian Rapaport of NFL Network says it's a one-year deal. Saints tried to bring TE Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans; instead bring back Benjamin Watson, one of the league’s most respected players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018 Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Wa...more>>
The attorney representing Baton Rouge Police officer, Blane Salamoni, says he expects his client will be fired by BRPD by the end of the week.more>>
The attorney representing Baton Rouge Police officer, Blane Salamoni, says he expects his client will be fired by BRPD by the end of the week.more>>
Chef Leah Chase, owner of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans, has the best recipe in the world for Gumbo Z’Herbes, which she calls Gumbo Des Herbes. Leah, the Queen of Creole Cooking, serves this famous gumbo every Holy Thursday at her restaurant on Orleans Avenue. Throughout time, similar recipes have been called many names, but the main ingredients remain the same.more>>
Chef Leah Chase, owner of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans, has the best recipe in the world for Gumbo Z’Herbes, which she calls Gumbo Des Herbes. Leah, the Queen of Creole Cooking, serves this famous gumbo every Holy Thursday at her restaurant on Orleans Avenue. Throughout time, similar recipes have been called many names, but the main ingredients remain the same.more>>
One person has been arrested, and another is being sought in connection to a shooting and kidnapping case in Morgan City.more>>
One person has been arrested, and another is being sought in connection to a shooting and kidnapping case in Morgan City.more>>
An ambulance has pulled away from the scene of an incident where an armed subject locked himself in a car just east of exit 113 on Interstate 26.more>>
An ambulance has pulled away from the scene of an incident where an armed subject locked himself in a car just east of exit 113 on Interstate 26.more>>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.more>>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.more>>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.more>>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.more>>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.more>>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
An illness as a baby initially left Luke Adams a quadriplegic.more>>
An illness as a baby initially left Luke Adams a quadriplegic.more>>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...more>>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...more>>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.more>>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.more>>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.more>>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.more>>