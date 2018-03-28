Tight End Benjamin Watson returning to the Saints - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Tight End Benjamin Watson returning to the Saints

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Watson played in New Orleans for three seasons. Source: Mark LaGrange Watson played in New Orleans for three seasons. Source: Mark LaGrange
(WVUE) -

Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Schefter says it's a one-year deal.

Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Watson left the Saints in free agency to sign with the Ravens in 2016. Baltimore signed Watson for two years at $ 8 million.

Watson registered 1,187 yards with the Black and Gold, hauling in 10 touchdowns.

Watson is the third former Saint this offseason to come back to the Black and Gold. Cornerback Patrick Robinson, and offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod rejoined the Saints in 2018 free agency.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Tight End Benjamin Watson returning to the Saints

    Tight End Benjamin Watson returning to the Saints

    Watson played in New Orleans for three seasons. Source: Mark LaGrangeWatson played in New Orleans for three seasons. Source: Mark LaGrange

    Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Ian Rapaport of NFL Network says it's a one-year deal. Saints tried to bring TE Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans; instead bring back Benjamin Watson, one of the league’s most respected players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018 Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Wa...

    more>>

    Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Ian Rapaport of NFL Network says it's a one-year deal. Saints tried to bring TE Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans; instead bring back Benjamin Watson, one of the league’s most respected players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018 Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Wa...

    more>>

  • Pelicans unable to overcome Damian Lillard, Blazers in home loss

    Source: Pelicans team websiteSource: Pelicans team website
    Source: Pelicans team websiteSource: Pelicans team website

    On a night when Anthony Davis poured in a team high 36 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and added 6 blocks. There was one player better than him Tuesday night. That one player was Portland's Damien Lillard, who  scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, as the Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans 107-103. 

    more>>

    On a night when Anthony Davis poured in a team high 36 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and added 6 blocks. There was one player better than him Tuesday night. That one player was Portland's Damien Lillard, who  scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, as the Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans 107-103. 

    more>>

  • Southeastern turns back Tulane at home

    Southeastern turns back Tulane at home

    Source: lionsports.netSource: lionsports.net

    Southeastern Louisiana scored a pair of runs in the first inning Tuesday and never looked back, running away with a 9-3 victory over Tulane. 

    more>>

    Southeastern Louisiana scored a pair of runs in the first inning Tuesday and never looked back, running away with a 9-3 victory over Tulane. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly