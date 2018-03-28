Tight End Benjamin Watson returning to the Saints

Watson played in New Orleans for three seasons. Source: Mark LaGrange

Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Schefter says it's a one-year deal.

Saints tried to bring TE Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans; instead bring back Benjamin Watson, one of the league’s most respected players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018

Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Watson left the Saints in free agency to sign with the Ravens in 2016. Baltimore signed Watson for two years at $ 8 million.

Watson registered 1,187 yards with the Black and Gold, hauling in 10 touchdowns.

Watson is the third former Saint this offseason to come back to the Black and Gold. Cornerback Patrick Robinson, and offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod rejoined the Saints in 2018 free agency.

