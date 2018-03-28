Law enforcement arrests New Orleans man for 2016 murder - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Law enforcement arrests New Orleans man for 2016 murder

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
(Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for a Seventh Ward murder.

Brice George, 29, was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree murder for an incident that occurred on June 16, 2016 in the 6800 block of Tara Lane. George was taken into custody in the 7800 block of Pyramid Dr.

George was additionally arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.

Police found the victim in the front yard of a residence and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

