After Further Review: Fazende Mock Draft 2.0

With the first few waves of free agency over, it’s time to reset the board with a new mock draft.

Round One (27th): Dallas Goedert, Tight End South Dakota St.

Even with Benjamin Watson, the Saints will still address tight end in the draft. They’ve worked out South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst and met with Goedert. Despite some other options potentially available at this spot, I’m sticking with Goedert. His pass-catching prowess would fit in perfectly with this offense.

Previous Selection – Dallas Goedert, TE South Dakota St.

Round Three ( 91st): Jeff Holland, EDGE Auburn

Sean Payton called getting an edge pass rusher a ‘must.’ Ironically, on nfl. com, Holland’s player comparison is Hau’Oli Kikaha. They have similar builds but if Holland can stay healthy, he could end up replacing Kikaha on the roster. Holland does an excellent job of using his hands to gain leverage on opposing offensive linemen. He finished with ten sacks last season for the Tigers.

Previous Pick: MJ Stewart, CB UNC

Round four (127th): R.J. McIntosh, Defensive tackle Miami

The Saints currently have Sheldon Rankins, Tyeler Davison and David Onyemata at the position. Depth is needed here to form a solid rotation. McIntosh’s tape was better than I expected it to be. He showed an impressive ability to slice through blockers and disrupt plays, especially against the run. He finished the year with 12.5 tackles for loss.

Previous Pick: Armani Watts, S Texas A&M

Round Five (147th): Will Clapp, Center/Guard LSU

Given what happened last season and the loss of Senio Kelemete, the Saints must address depth along their offensive line. Clapp can provide nice versatility as an interior lineman and could be the heir apparent to Max Unger.

Previous Pick: Teagray Scales, LB Indiana

Round Five (164th): Quin Blanding, S Virginia

Safety may not jump off the page as a big need for the Saints, but I could see the Saints addressing the position. Blanding is an interesting prospect. His size (6’2 210) could make him a true box safety that can perhaps develop into that safety/linebacker hybrid role. But he also had decent range and finished with ten career interceptions. He played four years for the Cavaliers and was a three-time All-American. He finished his career as Virginia’s all-time leader in tackles.

Previous Selection: Austin Corbett, C Nevada

Round Six (189th) Trey Quinn, WR SMU

All of a sudden, the Saints wide receiver room looks really thin. They didn’t tender Brandon Coleman and gave Willie Snead the lowest tender. With the statuses of those two in doubt, I fully expect the Saints to address the position in this draft. Quinn’s decision to transfer from LSU to SMU worked wonders for his collegiate career as he led the nation in receptions last season. He can work the sticks as a slot receiver.

Previous Selection: Trevon Young, DE Louisville

Round Six (201st): Bo Scarbough, RB Alabama

The Saints could a use a big, bruising type back to complement Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. His Alabama ties would fit right in with Ingram and Kamara, who started his collegiate career in Tuscaloosa. Sixth round may be too late to get Scarbough as the grades on him seem to vary quite a bit.

Previous Selection: Darrell Williams, LSU

Round Seven (245th): Jalen Davis, CB Utah State

A small cornerback with ball skills, Davis had five interceptions and returned three of those for touchdowns. His slight frame could make him a candidate to play nickel.

Previous Selection: Braxton Berrios, WR Miami

