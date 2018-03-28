After Further Review: Fazende Mock Draft 2.0

Mississippi State (13-13, 1-5) at No. 21 LSU (16-10, 3-3)more>>
Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Ian Rapaport of NFL Network says it's a one-year deal. Saints tried to bring TE Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans; instead bring back Benjamin Watson, one of the league’s most respected players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018 Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Wa...more>>
On a night when Anthony Davis poured in a team high 36 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and added 6 blocks. There was one player better than him Tuesday night. That one player was Portland's Damien Lillard, who scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, as the Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans 107-103.more>>
Southeastern Louisiana scored a pair of runs in the first inning Tuesday and never looked back, running away with a 9-3 victory over Tulane.more>>
