Source: Saints workout Iowa center James Daniels

His game on the court has propelled him to be one of the best in the NBA but his look puts him on a completely different level from the rest of the league. New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis is known as the 'unibrow' or 'brow', due to not shaving the area between his eyebrows, but that could change soon. Davis tweeted a poll question, Wednesday, asking for opinions on if he should shave his brow.