Source: Saints workout Iowa center James Daniels

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints have continued their pre-draft due diligence. A league source tells FOX 8 sports that the team recently worked out Iowa center James Daniels. Daniels played three seasons for the Hawkeyes and is projected as a late first round or early second round pick. Max Unger played every snap last season at center for the Saints, but the team could use some depth along the offensive line. 

