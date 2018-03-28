Source: Saints workout Iowa center James Daniels

His game on the court has propelled him to be one of the best in the NBA but his look puts him on a completely different level from the rest of the league. New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis is known as the 'unibrow' or 'brow', due to not shaving the area between his eyebrows, but that could change soon. Davis tweeted a poll question, Wednesday, asking for opinions on if he should shave his brow.more>>
His game on the court has propelled him to be one of the best in the NBA but his look puts him on a completely different level from the rest of the league. New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis is known as the 'unibrow' or 'brow', due to not shaving the area between his eyebrows, but that could change soon. Davis tweeted a poll question, Wednesday, asking for opinions on if he should shave his brow.more>>
Mississippi State (13-13, 1-5) at No. 21 LSU (16-10, 3-3)more>>
Mississippi State (13-13, 1-5) at No. 21 LSU (16-10, 3-3)more>>
Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Ian Rapaport of NFL Network says it's a one-year deal. Saints tried to bring TE Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans; instead bring back Benjamin Watson, one of the league’s most respected players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018 Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Wa...more>>
Tight End Benjamin Watson is returning to the Saints according to a tweet by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watson played for the Saints for the three seasons, 2013-2015. Ian Rapaport of NFL Network says it's a one-year deal. Saints tried to bring TE Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans; instead bring back Benjamin Watson, one of the league’s most respected players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2018 Watson is 37 years old, and has played in the NFL for 13 seasons. Wa...more>>