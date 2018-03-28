Report: Streetcar collides with NOPD cruiser - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Report: Streetcar collides with NOPD cruiser

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
A street car and NOPD cruiser collided in the Garden District. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) A street car and NOPD cruiser collided in the Garden District. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A streetcar in the Garden District hit a New Orleans Police Department vehicle Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of St. Charles Ave. and 8th St.

An officer “sustained minor injuries,” according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.

The accident is under investigation, an NOPD spokesman said. The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority said drivers should use caution when crossing streetcar tracks.

