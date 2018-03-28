House committee approves medical marijuana for autistic children, under supervision

Two members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation reacted to an idea President Donald Trump has floated for funding his promised border wall.more>>
The new Jefferson Parish Superintendent revealed his 100 day plan for the district.more>>
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says the punishment does not fit the crime for a 14-year-old juvenile who committed what he calls a reign of terror in the Uptown area last year.more>>
New Orleans City Council member Susan Guidry says the City's marijuana reform law has dramatically reduced arrests in the city and freed up time for NOPD officers to go after violent offenders.more>>
People with certain types of autism will be able to get medical marijuana under a measure that passed it's first legislative test today.more>>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.more>>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."more>>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.more>>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.more>>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
The former Lockney ISD softball and track coach has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. According to deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, this morning 49-year-old Ray Jimenez arrived at a woman’s house in Floydada where they had a verbal argument.more>>
The incident happened on East Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia. According to Emergency Medical Services, the child was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center following the incident.more>>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
