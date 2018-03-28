Bye Bye Brow? Anthony Davis wants vote on potential new look

His game on the court has propelled him to be one of the best in the NBA but his look puts him on a completely different level from the rest of the league.

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis is known as the 'unibrow' or 'brow', due to not shaving the area between his eyebrows, but that could change soon. Davis tweeted a poll question, Wednesday, asking for opinions on if he should shave his brow.

It is a look that the former No. 1 overall pick in 2012 has displayed since prior to enrolling at the University of Kentucky in 2011.

Should I shave my brow? — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 28, 2018

