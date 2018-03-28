Jefferson Parish new Superintendent unveils 100 day plan

The new Jefferson Parish Superintendent revealed his 100 day plan for the district.

"I know that I'm going to have to learn a lot about the system, the data, the educators, the community, and from that information, I'll be able to lead us forward into the future by providing solid recommendations to capitalize on our strengths, but also overcome the challenges," Brumley said.

Brumley comes from the De Soto Parish School District, which has 45,000 less students than Jefferson Parish, but hopes to his experience makes a difference.

"I understand that every community and parish is different, and so I have to understand the diverse needs here, and do my best to make the system the best it can be," Brumley said.

In response to reports that he's against homework, Brumley said it was blown out of proportion.

"I believe that families need time to spend together in the evenings outside of possibly things that could cause friction, and homework has the potential to do that. But at the same time, it can provide great extensions to learning," Brumley said.

He plans to work with each school to make sure homework focuses on practicing what students learned rather than new learning.

When asked about how he plans to provide competitive salaries to staff, Brumley said he will look into the budget, and consider tax proposals.

"Relationships take time, and I look forward to working with every single stakeholder group to try and hear what their concerns are and how I might be able to help them and support them to make the whole system better," Brumley said.

Brumley said he anticipates a smooth transition.

"Throughout my entire career I've worked with diverse populations to help them get the things they need to be successful, and there's nothing different here," Brumley said.

Brumley said he's still working on a long term plan for the entire school district.

