Fight with girlfriend leads to vehicle burglary investigation - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Fight with girlfriend leads to vehicle burglary investigation

Written by: Christie Walton, Producer
Connect
Edwards Bell, accused of vehicle burglary and identity theft (Source: STPSO) Edwards Bell, accused of vehicle burglary and identity theft (Source: STPSO)

A routine domestic disturbance call turned into a wide-ranging vehicle burglary investigation in St. Tammany Parish. 

A deputy was called to a home on Maplewood Street near Slidell to intervene in a couple's argument about lost or stolen keys. 

The woman told the deputy her boyfriend, who had been staying at the house for a couple of weeks, had put guns under the bedroom mattress. She was concerned about the guns and wanted them taken away because of young children in the house.  She also alerted the deputy to drug paraphernalia she'd found and indicated she wanted the boyfriend removed. 

As the deputy investigated, he discovered two of the three weapons had been stolen. He also recovered gift cards, multiple driver's licenses in various names and Sam's' cards that belonged to other people. 

Investigators took Edward Bell of New Orleans on multiple counts including possession of a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia. 

As they dug deeper into the recovered items, deputies say they tied Bell to a January vehicle burglary and added charges of vehicle burglary, identity theft, bank fraud and possession of stolen things. 

St. Tammany detectives believe Bell may be tied to other vehicle burglaries in the area. 

“There is no way to know how many crimes this deputy may have prevented by taking the initiative to secure these firearms and run them through our system, ultimately determining two of them were stolen,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Boy crawls under toilet stall door, asks for help washing hands

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:02:51 GMT
    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-a restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door. (Source: drew./Twitter)

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    more>>

    The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.

    more>>

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    more>>

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    more>>

  • Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-28 15:13:56 GMT
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Jessie Lorene Goline (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    more>>

    A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly