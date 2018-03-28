Fight with girlfriend leads to vehicle burglary investigation

A routine domestic disturbance call turned into a wide-ranging vehicle burglary investigation in St. Tammany Parish. A deputy was called to a home on Maplewood Street near Slidell to intervene in a couple's argument about lost or stolen keys.more>>
A routine domestic disturbance call turned into a wide-ranging vehicle burglary investigation in St. Tammany Parish. A deputy was called to a home on Maplewood Street near Slidell to intervene in a couple's argument about lost or stolen keys.more>>
Two members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation reacted to an idea President Donald Trump has floated for funding his promised border wall.more>>
Two members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation reacted to an idea President Donald Trump has floated for funding his promised border wall.more>>
The new Jefferson Parish Superintendent revealed his 100 day plan for the district.more>>
The new Jefferson Parish Superintendent revealed his 100 day plan for the district.more>>
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says the punishment does not fit the crime for a 14-year-old juvenile who committed what he calls a reign of terror in the Uptown area last year.more>>
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says the punishment does not fit the crime for a 14-year-old juvenile who committed what he calls a reign of terror in the Uptown area last year.more>>
New Orleans City Council member Susan Guidry says the City's marijuana reform law has dramatically reduced arrests in the city and freed up time for NOPD officers to go after violent offenders.more>>
New Orleans City Council member Susan Guidry says the City's marijuana reform law has dramatically reduced arrests in the city and freed up time for NOPD officers to go after violent offenders.more>>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.more>>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.more>>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.more>>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."more>>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."more>>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.more>>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.more>>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.more>>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.more>>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...more>>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.more>>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.more>>