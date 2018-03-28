NOPD: Teen reported missing from St. Roch neighborhood

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reported missing from the St. Roch neighborhood. Raymond Coats, 14, was last seen by his mother Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. at their home in the 2100 block of Mandeville Street.

According to police, Coats' mother says that her son is diagnosed with ADHD and is not taking his medication.

Coats is described as 5'1" tall, weighing 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts and black tights underneath. He also has a diamond nose ring on his right nostril.

If you have any information that could help locate Raymond Coats, you are asked to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

