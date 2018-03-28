Nicondra: Rain increasing through evening with storms on the way

Rain beginning to show up on radar as a combination of warm muggy air, daytime heating and a more unstable atmosphere come together Wednesday. A line of strong storms is forming across northwest Louisiana and east Texas that will approach the area through the overnight into Thursday morning ahead of our next cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center places most of the area under a marginal risk through the Wednesday overnight and a slight risk for the entire area on Thursday. We can expect partly cloudy conditions to become mostly cloudy with showers and heavy down pours moving in by late Wednesday. Thursday thunderstorms will push through during the day until the wind shift late in the evening.

It still looks like the rain will move out and more comfortable temperatures with drier air will move in just in time for outdoor events on Good Friday and the Easter Weekend.

