Sewerage and Water Board touts repairs to damaged turbine

A school district has joined a community group fighting against a manufacturing plant putting a dangerous chemical into air near homes and schools.more>>
As severe weather approaches, the Sewerage and Water Board hopes having another turbine up and running will help. Workers recently finished repairs on turbine five, which has been out of service since July. Now, residents are optimistic but say they're waiting to see what happens.more>>
New Orleans police arrested a woman after she stole a dog from an Uptown neighborhood.more>>
Rain beginning to show up on radar as a combination of warm muggy air, daytime heating and a more unstable atmosphere come together Wednesday.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reported missing from the St. Roch neighborhood.more>>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.more>>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.more>>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.more>>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.more>>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.more>>
