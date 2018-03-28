Police: Woman steals dog from Uptown neighborhood, gives it away

New Orleans police arrested a woman after she stole a dog from an Uptown neighborhood. Danielle Druilhet, 33, was taken into custody after it was determined that she took the animal because she believed it was in distress.

According to police, Druilhet brought the dog back to her place of employment in the 4500 block of Magazine Street. She tied the animal up outside her job and called the SPCA.

While waiting for someone with the SPCA to arrive another woman, reportedly named Monica, approached her and asked if she could have the dog. Druilhet agreed and gave the dog to the woman.

Druilhet was charged with theft of animals $500 to $1500 and criminal trespass.

The dog, identified as a 15-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, named Sassy, has yet to be recovered.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Second District officers at 504-658-6494 or 504-658-6020.

