Police: Woman steals dog from Uptown neighborhood, gives it away

As severe weather approaches, the Sewerage and Water Board hopes having another turbine up and running will help. Workers recently finished repairs on turbine five, which has been out of service since July. Now, residents are optimistic but say they're waiting to see what happens.more>>
New Orleans police arrested a woman after she stole a dog from an Uptown neighborhood.more>>
Rain beginning to show up on radar as a combination of warm muggy air, daytime heating and a more unstable atmosphere come together Wednesday.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a teen reported missing from the St. Roch neighborhood.more>>
A routine domestic disturbance call turned into a wide-ranging vehicle burglary investigation in St. Tammany Parish. A deputy was called to a home on Maplewood Street near Slidell to intervene in a couple's argument about lost or stolen keys.more>>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.more>>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.more>>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.more>>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.more>>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.more>>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.more>>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.more>>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.more>>