Bruce: Be weather aware, severe storms possible

A line of strong storms is marching west across central and southwest Louisiana. The line will approach the area through the morning and early afternoon ahead of our next cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center places most of the area under a marginal risk through the Wednesday overnight and a slight risk for the entire area on Thursday. We can expect heavy downpours, possible hail and an isolated tornado through Thursday afternoon. All rain ends by early tonight.

It still looks like drier air will move in just in time for outdoor events on Good Friday and the Easter Weekend.

