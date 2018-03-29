Nicondra: Rain moves through, cooler temperatures follow

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

A line of strong storms pushed east across the area today with gusty winds and heavy rain and lighting at times. Conditions early in the day made severe storms possible, but as the winds turned north that threat diminished greatly. Most locations have seen just around an inch of rain with some isolated higher amounts.

As we head into the evening all rain ends leaving cooler and drier conditions in its wake. The timing worked out perfectly as high pressure will settle in giving us fantastic weather just in time for outdoor events on Good Friday and the Easter Weekend.

