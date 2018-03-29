Report: Louisiana will pay $85,000 to settle governor's staffer sexual harassment case

Louisiana will pay $85,000 to a former employee of the governor's office and her attorney who allege Gov. John Bel Edwards' former deputy chief of staff Johnny Anderson sexually harassed her while the two of them were working for Edwards, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

The contract laying out the settlement was signed by the woman and Anderson Tuesday, according to the report.

According to the settlement, the victim will receive $51,000 and her lawyer, Jill Craft, will receive $34,000 meant to cover legal expenses.

The $85,000 legal settlement does not include money the state paid to a private attorney, Baton Rouge lawyer Vickie Crochet, to work on the case, according to the report.

According to the article, by signing the settlement, Anderson and the governor's office are not admitting any wrongdoing.

"The settlement contract reiterates several times that the payment has been made in order to avoid expensive and disruptive litigation, but not because anyone is admitting they sexually harassed the accuser or overlooked inappropriate behavior. The settlement cannot be used as an admission of guilt in any future legal proceedings" - NOLA.com | The Times Picayune

Original reports:

According to Richard Carbo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Edwards, Johnny Anderson resigned in November 2017 after allegations were brought to the governor's attention.

"We take these allegations very seriously," Carbo said on behalf of Edwards in a statement. "Gov. Edwards has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and it will not be tolerated in this administration."

Anderson was the chief of staff for programs and planning within the governor's office.

This isn't the first time Anderson has been accused of sexual harassment. According to our sister station WAFB, Anderson stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors in 2007 for similar allegations.

According to the report, female employees at Southern University of Baton Rouge accused Anderson of harassment and seeking sexual favors for promotions or job security.

