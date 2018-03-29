Report: Harvey man injured in shooting

A man was shot in his side at a Harvey intersection Wednesday, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

The injury was described by Jefferson Parish authorities as "non-life-threatening."

According to the report, the shooting happened at Aberdeen and Argyll drive.

JPSO issued an alert about the shooting just before 11 p.m., but it was not clear when exactly the gunfire occurred, according to the report.

