How a single tweet started a nationwide debate on top sheets

We have all heard the phrase, "Millennials are killing everything." Napkins, Campbell soup, the housing market, the list goes on.

However, one tweet blew the top off the Internet, causing a spirited debate on bedding.

A tweet by @JesseLynnHarte last week acknowledged all the things Millennials are blamed for killing, but then mentions a "take down" no one has credited the generation for yet.

That monumental achievement? Killing the top sheet.

For those who may not know, the top sheet is the sheet that lies between a comforter and the fitted sheet on a bed. This sheet's main purpose is to protect a person's blanket or comforter from getting dirty, and to control the temperature of the bed.

People say millennials “killed” chain restaurants, marriage, & napkins... But WHEN will they acknowledge our greatest take-down yet??



TOP SHEETS. I don’t know a single millennial who uses one. Top sheets are archaic. This is just the truth. — JesseLynn (@JesseLynnHarte) March 22, 2018

According to Harte's tweet, millennials don't use top sheets.

The reaction nationwide has been swift:

Top sheets are perfect for warm weather when a blanket is too much.

800 thread count top sheets are like silk against bare skin.

Top sheets after an evening bath, breeze coming thru the window is great for sleeping. Top sheets keep your body dander from the comforter. Resist. — Rich Osburn (@OsburnRich) March 24, 2018

We’re literally all poor, do you really think we can afford 800 thread count??? Who do you think we are, Rich? — Adina (@ThatgirlAdinaXo) March 24, 2018

I’m so confused by top sheets like... you don’t use duvet covers? Are they the same things?

Surely the comforter/duvet gets all dirty when you sleep without a sheet? I don’t understand?? — Elen Mai (@elenxmai) March 23, 2018

I’m a millennial and I passionately believe in top sheets!! I’m not gonna wash my comforter weekly, wayyy too much work when I can just have a top sheet and throw it in the wash with my fitted and pillow cases! #teamtopsheet — Grace (@ocean_ginger) March 24, 2018

Do you prefer to use a top sheet? Or did you ditch it?

