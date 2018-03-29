How a single tweet started a nationwide debate on top sheets - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

  • Do you use a top sheet?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes
    100%
    3 votes
    No
    0%
    0 votes

How a single tweet started a nationwide debate on top sheets

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Flickr Creative Commons Source: Flickr Creative Commons
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

We have all heard the phrase, "Millennials are killing everything." Napkins, Campbell soup, the housing market, the list goes on. 

However, one tweet blew the top off the Internet, causing a spirited debate on bedding. 

A tweet by @JesseLynnHarte last week acknowledged all the things Millennials are blamed for killing, but then mentions a "take down" no one has credited the generation for yet.

That monumental achievement? Killing the top sheet. 

For those who may not know, the top sheet is the sheet that lies between a comforter and the fitted sheet on a bed. This sheet's main purpose is to protect a person's blanket or comforter from getting dirty, and to control the temperature of the bed. 

According to Harte's tweet, millennials don't use top sheets.

The reaction nationwide has been swift: 

Do you prefer to use a top sheet? Or did you ditch it? 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly