Report: Orleans Parish jail conditions have been 'inhumane' for nearly 300 years

This 2015 photo shows the city's current jail facility, the Orleans Justice Center.

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, The Orleans Parish jail conditions have been inhumane for 300 years.

According to a study conducted by a non-profit research organization, the jail has "imposed inhumane conditions on the people detained there."

The report titled, "The impact of 300 years of jail conditions," was authored by Loyola University New Orleans Professor Andrea Armstrong. It's the first in a series of reports the Data Center plans to release in connection with New Orleans' tricentennial, according to the article.

According to the report, the conditions have disproportionately affected black people.

The article cites last year's report on the New Orleans jail population from the Vera Institute of Justice, the Data Center's report notes that in May 2016, "Despite comprising only 26 percent of the New Orleans population ages 15-84, African American men were 81 percent of the jail population."

According to the report, although city, state and federal legislation have focused on reducing the jail population, legislative reforms "have focused on the drivers and outputs of incarceration."

The report states that those laws and ordinances "have largely ignored the conditions of confinement themselves."

