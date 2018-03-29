Report: Pro-baseball player, New Orleans native Rusty Staub dies - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Report: Pro-baseball player, New Orleans native Rusty Staub dies

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
New Orleans native and MLB player Randy Staub passed away Thursday morning. (Source: Flickr Commons) New Orleans native and MLB player Randy Staub passed away Thursday morning. (Source: Flickr Commons)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Rusty Staub, a New Orleans-born Major League Baseball player passed away Thursday morning. He was 73.

"The Mets family suffered another loss earlier today when Daniel "Rusty" Staub passed away in a West Palm Beach hospital after an illness," the team said in a statement to MLB.com. "He was almost as well known for his philanthropic work as he was for his career as a baseball player, which spanned 23 seasons. There wasn't a cause he didn't champion. Rusty helped children, the poor, the elderly and then there was his pride and joy, The New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund. A six-time All-Star, he is the only player in Major League history to have collected as least 500 hits with four different teams. The entire Mets organization sends its deepest sympathy to his brother, Chuck, and sisters Sue Tully and Sally Johnson. He will be missed by everyone."

Staub played in the league for 23 seasons and was a six-time All-Star. He joined the league in 1963.

The New Orleans native is best known for his stints in Montreal and New York, where he won over the hearts and minds of his fans.

