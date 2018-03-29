NOPD searching for fanny pack snatcher

NOPD is searching for this man accused of snatching a fanny pack. Source: NOPD

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man accused of snatching a fanny pack.

According to NOPD, on Sunday, March 18 the victim who was wearing the fanny pack was sitting near a business in the 700 block of Burgundy Street collecting cover charges for entry.

The victim said all the money for the covers were being stored in the fanny pack he was wearing around his waist.

The suspect was lingering in the area when he approached the victim and snatched the fanny pack full of money, according to the report.

NOPD said the suspect fled down Burgundy Street to Orleans Street.

The fanny pack contained $250 and an Android cellphone, according to the report.

The suspect is described as a 165 pound male wearing a light colored cap, blue shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. The suspect had visible tattoos of a fleur de lis on his neck and tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to notify Eighth District Detective Lionel S. Reneau 504-658-6733 or any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.