U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closing more Bonnet Carre Spillway bays

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to close 17 more bays Thursday.

That will bring the total remaining open bays to 20.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began operating the Bonnet Carre Spillway March 8, opening a handful of the structure's 350 bays.

The spillway's operation will prevent the Mississippi from rising above 17 feet at the Carrollton gauge in New Orleans, the technical flood stage. Levees protect the city to 20 feet.

