Report: 2 lottery tickets worth thousands sold in New Orleans

Two people who bought lottery tickets in New Orleans are big winners after Wednesday's drawings, according to a report by NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

One of the tickets was worth $250,000.

According to the report, the winners have not claimed their prize.

An Easy 5 ticket sold in New Orleans won Wednesday's jackpot worth $237,344, according to the report.

The said the ticket was sold at Unique General Store on Royal Street in the French Quarter, and the winning numbers were 03-06-08-30-34.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Tsai Time at 212 Magazine Street.

According to the report, the ticket matched four out of the five numbers in Wednesday's drawing, plus the Powerball.

Those winning numbers were 06-08-26-52-53 and the Powerball was 21.

A $1,500 winning ticket also was sold in LaPlace, according to the report.

The MegaMillions ticket was sold at Circle K #5200 on Highway 51. Tuesday's winning numbers were 07-25-43-56-59; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X.

