Reward offered in St. John Parish sexual assault investigation

A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a sexual assault in St. John Parish.

Sheriff Mike Tregre has announced a $5,000 reward is being offered in a case of sexual assault and robbery that happened March 15 in the 400 block of Northwest Third Street in Reserve.

Detectives believe the suspects live in close proximity to where the assault took place, and public assistance may help solve this crime, according to the report.

The woman told police she just got home when she was approached by a male dressed in black clothing wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun.

The female ran into her residence and tried to lock the door but a second male armed with a gun appeared, and the two armed men forced their way into her home.

While there, the two masked armed gunmen robbed the female of items, and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the residence on foot.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff's department.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.