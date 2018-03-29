Crescent City Classic open now

The Crescent City Classic Expo is underway at the Hyatt Hotel on Loyola near Poydras.

The expo features dozens of vendors and charities featured in the race.

Runners will need to pick up their bibs and race material from the expo either Thursday or Friday.

If you haven’t signed up, you can still get registered for the race until the end of the expo. The expo lasts until 8 p.m. on Thursday and will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday night.

You can also register online, just click here to visit the Crescent City Classic’s website.

