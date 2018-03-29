Hundreds of Entergy customers without power because of weather - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Hundreds of Entergy customers without power because of weather

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Power outages are being monitored in Orleans and Jefferson parishes. (Source: Entergy)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Almost 300 Entergy customers are without power on the south shore due to gusty winds and bad weather.

The weather is expected to move through the area sometime Thursday afternoon. 

Crews are working to restore power. The times range in the early afternoon.

You can see all outages here.

