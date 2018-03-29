Report: Pellet gun destroys dozens of car windows in Seventh Ward

Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting out car windows in New Orleans. (Source: Michael DeMocker, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)

More than 20 cars had their window shot out with a pellet gun in the Seventh Ward, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.

Police confirmed in the report that investigators are looking into the criminal damage around the 1500 block of N. Dorgenois St.

It happened sometime early Thursday morning. Some car windows were shot out, while others just had damage.

Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.