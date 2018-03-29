Report: Pellet gun destroys dozens of car windows in Seventh Ward

Report: Pellet gun destroys dozens of car windows in Seventh War - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting out car windows in New Orleans. (Source: Michael DeMocker, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune) Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for shooting out car windows in New Orleans. (Source: Michael DeMocker, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

More than 20 cars had their window shot out with a pellet gun in the Seventh Ward, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.

Police confirmed in the report that investigators are looking into the criminal damage around the 1500 block of N. Dorgenois St.

It happened sometime early Thursday morning. Some car windows were shot out, while others just had damage.

Police are investigating the incident.

