Report: Pellet gun destroys dozens of car windows in Seventh Ward

More than 20 cars had their window shot out with a pellet gun in the Seventh Ward, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
Almost 300 Entergy customers are without power on the south shore due to gusty winds and bad weather.more>>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to close 17 more bays Thursday.more>>
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a sexual assault in St. John Parish.more>>
People with certain types of autism will be able to get medical marijuana under a measure that passed it's first legislative test today.more>>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.more>>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.more>>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.more>>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.more>>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.more>>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.more>>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.more>>
Clemson police say they've arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery on Wednesday.more>>
South Carolina is a step closer to becoming the latest state to allow the legalization of marijuana for treatment of critically ill patients.more>>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.more>>
