Bogalusa man arrested for alleged sexual battery on boys

A St. Tammany Parish jury found Gregory Allen Schwaner, 51, of Covington, guilty Wednesday of two counts of sexual battery on a juvenile.more>>
A St. Tammany Parish jury found Gregory Allen Schwaner, 51, of Covington, guilty Wednesday of two counts of sexual battery on a juvenile.more>>
The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bogalusa man on four counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with juveniles.more>>
The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bogalusa man on four counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with juveniles.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
The latest weather forecast from Your Weather Authority.more>>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
More than 20 cars had their window shot out with a pellet gun in the Seventh Ward, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
More than 20 cars had their window shot out with a pellet gun in the Seventh Ward, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.more>>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.more>>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.more>>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.more>>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.more>>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.more>>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.more>>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.more>>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.more>>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.more>>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.more>>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.more>>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.more>>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.more>>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.more>>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.more>>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.more>>
Tonya Couch, 50, is being held in the Tarrant County jail. Authorities said they took her into custody after she failed a urinalysis test.more>>
Tonya Couch, 50, is being held in the Tarrant County jail. Authorities said they took her into custody after she failed a urinalysis test.more>>
They say curiosity killed the cat. Perhaps, but not this cat.more>>
They say curiosity killed the cat. Perhaps, but not this cat.more>>