Bogalusa man arrested for alleged sexual battery on boys

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bogalusa man on four counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with juveniles.

David Lang, 58, a resident of Oak Drive, south of Bogalusa, was arrested after detectives at his residence. They seized several computers, computer hard drives, flash drives, storage disks and cell phones belonging to Lang, deputies said.

The investigation into Lang’s activities began after two juveniles came forward to report alleged sexual battery committed on them by Lang.

Once Lang was in custody, he made a full confession, an officer said, admitting to having committed sexual battery on young boys in addition to showing them pornographic images and videos.

He also admitted to searching the internet for images of young boys.

The investigation into Lang’s activities continues and more charges are possible after the crime lab processes the seized evidence.

Lang has worked as a disc jockey at a skating rink, possibly putting him into contact with other juveniles. Any parent or other adult who has knowledge or suspicion of inappropriate behavior with juveniles is asked to contact Detective Demmie Rice at (985) 839-3434, extension 2004.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.