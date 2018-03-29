North Shore man convicted of sexual battery on juvenile

A St. Tammany Parish jury found Gregory Allen Schwaner, 51, of Covington, guilty Wednesday of two counts of sexual battery on a juvenile.

The jury of nine men and three women deliberated about two hours before returning the guilty verdict to District Judge Martin E. Coady.

Schwaner began the abuse when the victim was 12 years old, according to investigators.

The abuse continued for more than a year until Schwaner was caught in bed with the victim. Schwaner, who testified in his own defense, was unable to provide a legitimate reason why he was in bed with the victim and wearing only underwear.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.