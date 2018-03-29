Federal agents looking for pawn shop robber

The man jumped over a counter with a gun before robbing the store. (Source: ATF)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the robbery of Cash America Pawn located at 3051 Gentilly Ave., New Orleans.

The ATF is offering the reward along with the National Sports Shooting Foundation for a total reward up to $10,000.

On March 14, an unknown suspect entered Cash America Pawn during normal operating hours, armed with a handgun that was loaded with a high capacity magazine.

The unidentified suspect jumped up onto the counter, pointed the firearm at employees and customers, and demanded money and firearms.

The robbery resulted in the loss of an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and multiple firearms. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes should report it to: 1-800-ATF-GUNS (4867) or ATF New Orleans Group at 504-841-7100.

