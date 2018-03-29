NOPD: Same gunman carjacks LYFT driver and robs couple

Around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, surveillance video shows a man getting out of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Frenchman and walking up to a LYFT driver who was stopped on the side of the street.

“He doesn’t display a gun right away. He keeps it hidden. He walks up to him and knocks on the window. The LYFT driver rolls down the window and he tells him, ‘look, you know what this is about basically. Give me your car’.” says Commander Nicholas Gernon.

Eighth District Commander Nicholas Gernon says the victim was frightened and eventually got out of the car. The gunman took off in the LYFT driver’s vehicle.

Just minutes before the carjacking, police say the same gunman robbed a couple at Royal and Touro Streets.

“He approached them and made some demands of them of their property. She fled. He didn’t, and the suspect was able to get some of their property in the vehicle,” says Gernon.

He says the female victim took off running with her keys, but police say the gunman grabbed the woman’s bag, stealing her iPod, iPhone and tablet.

“It’s a little unnerving since I walk home late at night by myself,” says Jeff Arp.

Arp’s been living in the Marigny for the past year and half but he’s never experienced anything like this.

“It is really scary not knowing, especially not knowing exactly what happened and also just being in the area and knowing that I have to be more concerned about where I’m living and where I’m staying at,” says Arp.

“So, we’re obviously concerned that there is a person out there that’s robbing our people in the Marigny Triangle,” says Gernon.

Commander Gernon believes there are other individuals with the gunmen because he was not the driver. He got out the passenger side so we know there’s at least a driver, maybe other individuals in the vehicle,” says Gernon.

