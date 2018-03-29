Guy LeCompte named new Holy Cross head football coach and AD

Months after resigning from his post as Mandeville head football coach, Guy LeCompte has a new home as Holy Cross has named him to the same position, as well as athletic director.

LeCompte resigned from his post the week before his Skippers' opened Jamboree play due in part to mold issues in the school fieldhouse, which prompted a lawsuit by LeCompte. He continued to serve as athletic director at MHS and it is unclear if he will finish the school year in that position.

Holy Cross fired Eric Rebaudo in early February after four years at the post.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.