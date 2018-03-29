Dozens of car windows shot out in 7th ward

"When I came out, I'm looking at glass all on the street, on both sides of the street," said Seventh Ward resident Sheila St. James. "I thought it was some kind of apocalypse. I'm like, 'what is going on? Was there a tornado that came through?' I didn't know what was going on."

Dozens of neighbors on North Dorgenois awoke to the same heart-sinking discovery.

"I was going to my car. My neighbor saw me. They were out here and they say, 'hey Ozzie, did he get you, too?' I'm like, 'what?' I didn't really know," said Seventh Ward resident Oz Cooper.

Cooper didn't realize, at first, he was one of the many residents whose car windows were shot out. It turns out, he's facing close to $600 in repair bills.

"I was like, 'aww, man.' That is the worst feeling in the world," Cooper said.

"It just looked like, if you were parked on the street, they went after you," said St. James.

St. James was spared but she's still shaken.

"I've never seen anything like this in my life and it really scared me," she said.

Police say the perpetrator appeared to have used a pellet gun. While officers say it happened on the 1500 block of Dorgenois, St. James says the damage spanned five blocks.

Other residents estimate close to 30 cars were targeted.

Some neighbors tell us they heard loud popping sounds at around 1:30 or 2 in the morning.

Cooper says the crime is nothing new and says he still feels safe here in the seventh ward.

"All in all it's a nuisance. It's not any major crime," he said.

Yet, St. James worries what could happen next.

"I have a backbone and I'm not afraid of anything, but I just think when it goes to your personal property, then it might go to you," said St. James.

NOPD says this is an ongoing investigation. Neighbors we spoke to say nothing was stolen from their car.

Some residents say they would like to see more police patrols and better lighting to deter crime. Several say they plan to contact their city councilor.

