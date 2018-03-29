Dozens of car windows shot out in 7th ward

"When I came out, I'm looking at glass all on the street, on both sides of the street," said Seventh Ward resident Sheila St. James. "I thought it was some kind of apocalypse. I'm like, 'what is going on? Was there a tornado that came through?' I didn't know what was going on." Dozens of neighbors on North Dorgenois awoke to the same heart-sinking discovery.more>>
"When I came out, I'm looking at glass all on the street, on both sides of the street," said Seventh Ward resident Sheila St. James. "I thought it was some kind of apocalypse. I'm like, 'what is going on? Was there a tornado that came through?' I didn't know what was going on." Dozens of neighbors on North Dorgenois awoke to the same heart-sinking discovery.more>>
Months after resigning from his post as Mandeville head football coach, Guy LeCompte has a new home as Holy Cross has named him to the same position, as well as athletic director.more>>
Months after resigning from his post as Mandeville head football coach, Guy LeCompte has a new home as Holy Cross has named him to the same position, as well as athletic director.more>>
There's a date you should check before firing up that gas grill or lighting the burner under that pot of crawfish.more>>
There's a date you should check before firing up that gas grill or lighting the burner under that pot of crawfish.more>>
At the state capitol Thursday there was another push to get more equal pay protections for women passed as well as a higher minimum wage.more>>
At the state capitol Thursday there was another push to get more equal pay protections for women passed as well as a higher minimum wage.more>>
One impact of the spillway opening will be felt this Easter weekend, traditionally a busy weekend for seafood sales. If you’re looking for crabs, you may be out of luck.more>>
One impact of the spillway opening will be felt this Easter weekend, traditionally a busy weekend for seafood sales. If you’re looking for crabs, you may be out of luck.more>>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.more>>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.more>>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.more>>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.more>>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.more>>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.more>>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.more>>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.more>>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.more>>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.more>>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.more>>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.more>>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.more>>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.more>>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.more>>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.more>>
Police were called to the 7-11 in the 6100 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a robbery. The suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Devonte Bates, tried to buy tobacco products but was turned away for lack of identification, according to police.more>>
Police were called to the 7-11 in the 6100 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a robbery. The suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Devonte Bates, tried to buy tobacco products but was turned away for lack of identification, according to police.more>>
The Lubbock Fire Rescue Hazmat team was called back to the site of a deadly house explosion around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, focusing their investigation in the back yard of a home next door to the site.more>>
The Lubbock Fire Rescue Hazmat team was called back to the site of a deadly house explosion around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, focusing their investigation in the back yard of a home next door to the site.more>>